TSX futures inch up on higher metal prices















June 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy stock index edged up on Friday, tracking higher metal prices and global optimism around the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its monetary tightening campaign soon.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark index (.GSPTSE) was on track to post its best week since mid-April, helped by gains in the technology (.SPTTTK) and consumer discretionary (.GSPTTCD) sectors.

Metal prices rose on Friday as the dollar weakened, while a bleak global economic outlook dragged oil prices lower.

Global shares, too, rose to 14-month highs as investors took the view that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise rates much more.

Traders are pricing in just one more 25-basis-point rate hike, expected in July, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool.

Back home, data on Thursday indicated further signs of recovery in the housing market in May following a year-long slump, a factor that could support additional Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate hikes.

The BoC is expected to raise interest rate again in July to 5.00%, after a surprise 25-bps increase last week.

Investors will also keep an eye out for domestic producer prices and retail sales data due next week.

COMMODITIES AT 7:40 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,968.5; 0.3%

US crude : $70.5; -0.2%

Brent crude : $75.64; -0.04%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

University of Michigan June consumer sentiment survey

($1 = 1.3224 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.