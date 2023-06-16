TSX futures inch up on higher metal prices
June 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy stock index edged up on Friday, tracking higher metal prices and global optimism around the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its monetary tightening campaign soon.
Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:40 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark index (.GSPTSE) was on track to post its best week since mid-April, helped by gains in the technology (.SPTTTK) and consumer discretionary (.GSPTTCD) sectors.
Metal prices rose on Friday as the dollar weakened, while a bleak global economic outlook dragged oil prices lower.
Global shares, too, rose to 14-month highs as investors took the view that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise rates much more.
Traders are pricing in just one more 25-basis-point rate hike, expected in July, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool.
Back home, data on Thursday indicated further signs of recovery in the housing market in May following a year-long slump, a factor that could support additional Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate hikes.
The BoC is expected to raise interest rate again in July to 5.00%, after a surprise 25-bps increase last week.
Investors will also keep an eye out for domestic producer prices and retail sales data due next week.
COMMODITIES AT 7:40 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,968.5; 0.3%
US crude : $70.5; -0.2%
Brent crude : $75.64; -0.04%
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
University of Michigan June consumer sentiment survey
($1 = 1.3224 Canadian dollars)
