TSX futures inch up on higher metal prices

The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto
The Toronto Stock Exchange sign is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy stock index edged up on Friday, tracking higher metal prices and global optimism around the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its monetary tightening campaign soon.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark index (.GSPTSE) was on track to post its best week since mid-April, helped by gains in the technology (.SPTTTK) and consumer discretionary (.GSPTTCD) sectors.

Metal prices rose on Friday as the dollar weakened, while a bleak global economic outlook dragged oil prices lower.

Global shares, too, rose to 14-month highs as investors took the view that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise rates much more.

Traders are pricing in just one more 25-basis-point rate hike, expected in July, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool.

Back home, data on Thursday indicated further signs of recovery in the housing market in May following a year-long slump, a factor that could support additional Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate hikes.

The BoC is expected to raise interest rate again in July to 5.00%, after a surprise 25-bps increase last week.

Investors will also keep an eye out for domestic producer prices and retail sales data due next week.

COMMODITIES AT 7:40 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,968.5; 0.3%

US crude : $70.5; -0.2%

Brent crude : $75.64; -0.04%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

University of Michigan June consumer sentiment survey

($1 = 1.3224 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

