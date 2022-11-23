TSX futures inch up, U.S. Fed minutes in focus















Nov 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as traders awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's November policy meeting due later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 07:11 a.m. ET, with gains on the resource-heavy bourse capped by a fall in prices of crude oil, copper and gold.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) had closed at its highest level in more than three months on Tuesday, supported by commodity stocks.

Markets are anticipating less hawkish signs off the Fed minutes due for release at 1400 ET and now expect a 50 basis point interest rate raise in the central bank's December session. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, traders will also be looking forward to U.S. manufacturing data for November, which is expected to contract to 50 from October, according to a Reuters poll. ECI

U.S. stock index futures traded in a small range as investors looked for clearer hints on the path of monetary tightening from the world's largest economy.

COMMODITIES

Gold futures : $1,738.1; -0.13%

US crude : $78.53; -2.96%

Brent crude : $85.55; -3.20%

($1= C$1.34)

