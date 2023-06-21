TSX futures muted ahead of domestic economic data, Powell testimony

June 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were listless on Wednesday as investors awaited domestic retail sales data and the Bank of Canada's (BoC) meeting minutes, along with cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Futures tracking the S&P/TSX index were unchanged at 6:38 a.m. ET.

In a congressional testimony at 10 a.m. ET, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be questioned on the future of rate hikes from the world's most influential central bank.

Caution ahead of Powell's commentary and remarks from a few other Fed policymakers during the day led to a subdued movement in Wall Street's index futures.

Investors will also keenly monitor retail sales data for April, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the BoC's policy meeting minutes scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET. The BoC had surprised markets globally two weeks ago when it hiked interest rates for the first time since January.

The benchmark Canadian index (.GSPTSE) closed at its lowest level in nearly three weeks on Tuesday as weaker commodity prices dragged down energy and mining stocks.

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday on firmer U.S. dollar, while oil prices stabilized ahead of Powell's testimony and following sticky British inflation data that raised the possibility of a more hawkish Bank of England policy decision.

COMMODITIES AT 6:38 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,936.3; -0.13%

US crude : $71.39; +0.25%

Brent crude : $76.11; -+0.28%

($1 = 1.3222 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar















