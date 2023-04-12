TSX futures rise ahead of BoC's rate decision















April 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as commodity prices firmed, while investors await the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate decision due later in the day.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.4% at 6:55 a.m. ET.

The BoC's rate decision is due at 10:00 a.m. ET. Traders and analysts largely expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged, leaving the benchmark rate at 4.5%.

Investors will also watch out for U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's minutes of its meeting last month due later in the day for more clues on the monetary policy path in the world's largest economy amid continued resilience in the labor market.

Oil , and gold prices advanced against the dollar in the run-up to CPI data from the U.S., helping the futures tracking the commodity-heavy TSX.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) had ended at a five-week high on Tuesday, as a rise in commodity prices bolstered energy and gold mining shares.

In company news, casual dining franchise MTY Food Group Inc (MTY.TO) reported a first-quarter profit of C$0.75/share, missing the average analysts' estimate of C$0.78/share.

Silver miner Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FVI.TO) reported a decline in quarterly gold and silver production in its first-quarter update.

Piper Sandler upgraded methanol producer Methanex Corp (MX.TO) to "neutral" from "underweight".

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $2,015.2; +1.0%

US crude : $81.58; +0.06%

Brent crude : $85.73; +0.14%

($1 = 1.3461 Canadian dollars)

