TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices, US economic data on deck

June 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index rose on Friday, tracking gains in oil and copper prices, while markets awaited more U.S. economic data to gauge the outlook for interest rates.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1100 GMT).

Oil prices rose above $75 a barrel, while copper gained on Chinese stimulus hopes after more data hinted towards an economic slowdown in the country.

Meanwhile, gold prices edged lower.

Investor focus would remain on U.S. consumer spending data due at 8:30 a.m. ET to assess where the Federal Reserve stands on monetary policy tightening.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) closed at its highest level in 10 days on Thursday, boosted by energy and bank stocks.

The index is also on track to post its best weekly performance in three months.

Still, the TSX eyes losses in the current three-month period, following two straight quarters of gains, pressured by volatility in commodity prices and surging global interest rates.

Canada's materials sector (.GSPTTMT) is the worst-hit so far this quarter, while consumer discretionary (.GSPTTCD) is the best performing.

Separately, a media report stated that activist hedge fund Starboard Value has gained a more than 5% stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN.TO).

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1913.6; -0.2%

US crude : $69.8; -0.1%

Brent crude : $74.34; flat

($1 = 1.3267 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar















