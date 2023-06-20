TSX futures slip on Fed monetary policy angst















June 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as investors remained anxious over the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path, but took heart from a rise in gold and oil prices.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index fell 0.2% at 6:55 a.m. ET, after the benchmark index closed at a one-week low on Monday.

Hawkish remarks from Fed officials last week and a smaller-than-expected rate cut in China failed to lift market sentiment and weighed on Wall Street's main index futures.

Traders see a 74% chance of just one 25-basis-point rate hike in July, even as the U.S. central bank projected rates rising by as much as half a percentage point by the year-end, according to CMEGroup's FedWatch Tool.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual monetary policy testimony on Wednesday will also be closely monitored for more clarity on the central bank's rate-hike trajectory.

Providing some relief were higher gold prices on the dollar's retreat and an intraday bounce back in crude oil prices, which fell amid a clouded outlook for the world's largest crude importer, China.

Investors will also keep an eye out for domestic retail sales data and the Bank of Canada's minutes from its policy decision two weeks ago, when it hiked its benchmark rate for the first time since January. Both are scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

On the companies front, Canaccord Genuity Group (CF.TO) has cut bonuses following a decline in dealmaking activity and is looking at avenues to boost employee stock ownership, Bloomberg reported.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,951.7; +0.1%

US crude : $72.09; +0.4%

Brent crude : $76.8; +0.9%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

Housing starts number due at 8:30 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3214 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai











