TSX futures slip on Fed rate hike worries

July 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes fueled rate hike concerns, while a decline in copper prices further dented sentiment.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.7% at 7:21 a.m. ET (1121 GMT), mirroring declines in their U.S. counterparts.

Minutes released on Wednesday showed a united Fed agreed to hold interest rates steady at the June meeting, even as the vast bulk expected they would eventually need to tighten policy further.

Copper prices were on track to fall for a third straight session, weighed by tepid demand outlook in top consumer China, and a stronger dollar.

Oil prices were little changed , while gold traded in a tight range.

Investor focus will be on Canada's June Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, due at 10:00 a.m. ET, as they look to gauge the near-term economic outlook of the country.

Jobs data out of the U.S., including weekly jobless claims, will also be in focus.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.5% lower on Wednesday, snapping a six-day winning streak.

Canadian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) volumes picked up in the second quarter, driven primarily by some large proposed transactions, Refinitiv data showed.

Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ and Canada's Bank of Montreal said in a joint statement that they plan to acquire minority equity stakes in asset manager Sagard.

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO.TO) said it has acquired Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) eye and contact lens drops for $106.5 million in an all-cash deal.

CIBC upgraded Information Services Corp (ISV.TO) to "outperformer" from "neutral".

COMMODITIES AT 7:21 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1932.1; +0.26%

US crude : $72.1; +0.45%

Brent crude : $76.9; +0.33%

($1 = 1.33 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.