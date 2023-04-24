TSX futures subdued ahead of earnings-heavy week















April 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were muted on Monday, with weakness in crude prices offset by gains in gold, while investors remained on the sidelines ahead of major U.S. earnings.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:01 a.m. ET.

Oil prices were steady as concerns over rising interest rates, the global economy growth and the outlook for fuel demand were balanced by the prospect of tightening supplies.

The bullion gained but traded in a tight range as markets continued to focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy in its fight against surging inflation.

Investors also remained cautious ahead of earnings from major U.S. growth companies this week, including Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O), while global markets remained subdued.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended higher on Friday, clocking gains for the fifth straight week as technology stocks rallied, but the materials sector lost ground on lower gold prices.

In company news, the Alberta Energy Regulator has started an investigation into the death of 32 waterfowl at a Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) tailings pond on its Base Mine Site.

Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO), which recently made Chile's first big copper acquisition in nearly a decade, is setting targets for its new Caserones mine and waiting to expand its existing Candelaria mine, its CEO said in an interview.

TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) said a 14,000-barrel oil spill from its Keystone pipeline in rural Kansas in December was primarily due to a progressive fatigue crack, which originated during the construction of the pipeline.

COMMODITIES AT 7:01 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,985.6; +0.22%

US crude : $77.66; -0.27%

Brent crude : $81.38; -0.34%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

($1 = 1.3539 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.