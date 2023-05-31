TSX set to extend losses on energy weakness; GDP data in focus















May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was on track to open lower on Wednesday as crude oil prices fell, while investors were also wary of big bets ahead of March economic growth data.

The country's GDP data is expected to decline by 0.1% in March, according to a Reuters poll of economists, from a 0.1% growth in February. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

Contracts tied to crude oil prices tumbled as weak data from top oil importer China raised demand outlook fears, while gold was subdued as a stronger U.S. dollar made it more expensive for holders of other currencies.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.5% at 7:03 a.m. ET.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) posted lower second-quarter earnings as the lender set aside higher provisions.

Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) is working on a potential improvement to its bid for Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO), and could announce it as soon as the coming weeks, according to a report. U.S.-listed shares of the Canadian miner rose 3.4% premarket.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 1.1% lower, touching its lowest closing levels in two months with energy firms leading declines.

Dow e-minis were down 54 points, or 0.16% at 7:03 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 19.5 points, or 0.14%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:03 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,967.8; -0.02%

US crude : $67.72; -2.5%

Brent crude : $71.83; -2.3%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

April JOLTS Job Openings data due at 10:00 a.m. ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.