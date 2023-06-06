TSX set for lower open as commodity prices dip















June 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main resource-heavy stock index was set for a lower open on Tuesday, tracking a decline in oil and metal prices, while investors are waiting to see if the Bank of Canada will hold or hike interest rate in June meeting.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.1% at 7:11 a.m. ET (1111 GMT).

Majority of economists surveyed expect the Bank of Canada to keep its interest rate on hold at 4.50% in Wednesday's policy meeting, a Reuters poll showed. However, the risk of further rate hike continued to persist due to still-high inflation and a strong jobs market.

Oil and metal prices dropped on worries about global economic growth, while gold prices traded in a narrow range as investors sought more clarity around the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

Investors are also keeping a close eye on Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for May and data on building permits for April, due later in the day, for clues on the state of the economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.5% lower on Monday, after hitting a two-week high during the day, on a drag from financial stocks.

Meanwhile, Wall Street futures slipped on Tuesday as investors assessed chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve holding interest rate at its meeting next week, with mixed data adding to uncertainty around the policy outlook.

Among individual companies, TD securities upgraded investment firm Canaccord Genuity Group (CF.TO) to "buy" from "hold" rating.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,971.7; +0.3%

US crude : $75.11; -2.09%

Brent crude : $70.58; -2.18%

($1 = 1.3421 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru;Editing by Shweta Agarwal











