TSX set to open higher on precious metal boost















April 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy stock index gained on Tuesday, tracking strength in gold prices, while investors await the Bank of Canada's (BoC) rate decision due later in the week.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Spot gold prices gained as the U.S. dollar retreated after European markets reopened post the Easter break.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) had edged higher on Monday, as healthcare and energy stocks rallied and investor confidence continued to improve after fears of a global banking crisis hurt sentiment last month.

Amid the labor market resilience, investors will focus on the BoC's interest rate decision due on Wednesday, with traders expecting the central bank to keep rates unchanged.

In company news, U.S.-listed shares of Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), fell 20% in premarket trading, after Tilray Brands Inc said it would buy the Canadian cannabis company for $56 million.

Glencore (GLEN.L) CEO Gary Nagle plans to meet with some Canadian shareholders of Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) in Toronto on Thursday, to personally lobby them for support of Glencore's proposed takeover of the copper and zinc miner, Reuters reported.

French asset manager AXA IM said it has agreed to sell its stake in French data centre firm Data4 to Brookfield Infrastructure (BAM.TO) for an undisclosed amount.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $2,009.4; +0.73%

US crude : $79.51; -0.29%

Brent crude : $83.91; -0.32%

($1 = 1.3496 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.