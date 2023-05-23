TSX set to open slightly lower; bank earnings in focus















May 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set for a tepid open on Tuesday after a long weekend, tracking weak commodity prices, while cautious investors awaited earnings reports from the country's top lenders and producer inflation data.

Market analysts broadly expect domestic banks to report a rise in bad debt provisions and highlight risks from commercial property loans when they report earnings this week.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.07% at 06:45 a.m. ET. Canadian markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Contracts tied to crude oil prices were subdued as U.S. debt deal uncertainty weighed on risk appetite, while bullion prices edged lower as a stronger dollar made the metal expensive for holders of other currencies.

Brokerage Scotiabank raised its rating on Meg Energy Corp (MEG.TO) to "sector outperform" from "sector perform".

Investors also await domestic April producer inflation data due at 8:30 a.m. ET. In March, producer prices rose by 0.1% on higher prices for primary ferrous metal products.

Late on Friday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said it was too early to be thinking about interest rate cuts, adding that he expected consumer prices to decline to around 3% this summer.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.3% higher aided by gains in commodity-focused stocks.

Dow e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.06% at 11:46 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 13.25 points, or 0.1%.

COMMODITIES AT 6:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,955.09; -0.72%

US crude : $71.99; +0.2%

Brent crude : $75.96; +0.3%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

S&P Global Composite Flash PMI data due at 9:45 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











