UAE central bank expects real GDP growth to reach 4.2% next year - state news agency
DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank said on Wednesday it expects real GDP growth to reach 4.2% next year, up from its earlier forecast of 3.3%, state news agency (WAM) reported.
The central bank had projected real GDP growth to reach 5.4% in 2022.
