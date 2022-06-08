UAE central bank expects real GDP growth to reach 4.2% next year - state news agency

A view of the downtown skyline is seen from the Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank said on Wednesday it expects real GDP growth to reach 4.2% next year, up from its earlier forecast of 3.3%, state news agency (WAM) reported.

The central bank had projected real GDP growth to reach 5.4% in 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.