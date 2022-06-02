UAE’s Al-Futtaim Group to invest up to $1 bln in Egypt -cabinet statement

CAIRO, June 2 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group said it is eyeing investments in Egypt worth $700 million to $1 billion over the next three years, an Egyptian cabinet statement said on Thursday.

Gulf Arab states are channelling up to $22 billion to Egypt to help it overcome a currency crisis, the third such rescue in a decade, as analysts watch for greater exchange rate flexibility to avert future crises. L5N2VY6A1

Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; writing by Alaa Swilam; editing by Jason Neely

