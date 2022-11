LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The volume of Black Friday payment transactions in Britain as of 1000 GMT was broadly in line with 2021, initial data from Barclaycard Payments showed on Friday.

Barclaycard Payments says it processes nearly 1 pound ($1.21) in every 3 pounds spent on credit and debit cards in the UK.

