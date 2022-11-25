UK Black Friday transactions up 0.7% vs 2021 so far -Barclaycard Payments















LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The volume of Black Friday payment transactions in Britain as of 1300 GMT was up 0.7% versus 2021, data from Barclaycard Payments showed on Friday.

Barclaycard Payments, which processes nearly 1 pound ($1.21) in every 3 pounds spent on credit and debit cards in the UK, said the volume of transactions was up 4.9% versus 2019.

($1 = 0.8269 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton











