UK trade minister: India deal won't have everything for services sector















BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A British trade deal with India might not contain everything that the services sector would want, UK trade minister Kemi Badenoch said on Tuesday.

Badenoch, speaking at the annual Conservative Party conference, was also asked about a Diwali deadline to announce a deal. She said the deadline had been set for a while, but that agreeing such terms were not simple or easy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.