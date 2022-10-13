UK wants stronger trading relationship with India, foreign minister Cleverly says

British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly gestures during Britain's Conservative Party's annual conference, in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday Britain wanted to have an even stronger trading relationship with India after reports that remarks by a fellow minister about Indian immigrants could put a future deal in doubt.

Asked about the comments made by interior minister Suella Braverman about Indian migrants in Britain and the possible impact, Cleverly said: "We do want to have an even stronger, and it's strong already, but an even stronger trading, relationship with India."

Reporting by Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman; editing by Michael Holden

