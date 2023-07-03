UK's FTSE 100 edges higher on mining boost

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

July 3 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 gained on Monday led by mining stocks on higher metal prices, while shares of other Chinese-exposed firms gained on rising hopes of more policy support in the world's second-largest economy.

By 0715 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.2%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) rose 0.3%.

Industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) advanced 1.3% as prices of base metals rose, buoyed by improved sentiment.

China-exposed banks HSBC (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) rose 0.5% and 1.2%, respectively, while insurer Prudential (PRU.L) added 0.9% as hopes of more policy support grew after another weak data point and commentary from Chinese officials.

China's central bank said on Friday it would implement prudent monetary policy in a "precise and forceful manner" to support economic growth and employment, while a private sector survey showed that China's factory activity growth slowed in June.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said its cancer treatment Datopotamab Deruxtecan drug met dual primary endpoint. Its shares, however, fell 4% in early trade.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.