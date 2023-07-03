UK's FTSE 100 edges higher on mining boost

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
  • FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

July 3 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 gained on Monday led by mining stocks on higher metal prices, while shares of other Chinese-exposed firms gained on rising hopes of more policy support in the world's second-largest economy.

By 0715 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.2%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) rose 0.3%.

Industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) advanced 1.3% as prices of base metals rose, buoyed by improved sentiment.

China-exposed banks HSBC (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) rose 0.5% and 1.2%, respectively, while insurer Prudential (PRU.L) added 0.9% as hopes of more policy support grew after another weak data point and commentary from Chinese officials.

China's central bank said on Friday it would implement prudent monetary policy in a "precise and forceful manner" to support economic growth and employment, while a private sector survey showed that China's factory activity growth slowed in June.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said its cancer treatment Datopotamab Deruxtecan drug met dual primary endpoint. Its shares, however, fell 4% in early trade.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next