UK's FTSE 100 muted as energy gains balance losses in homebuilders

July 4 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 opened flat on Tuesday, as the losses in homebuilders after a brokerage cut its price target on several stocks from the sector were offset by the gains in energy stocks on higher crude prices.

By 0719 GMT, both the blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) and FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) were flat at 7526.85 and 18516.25, respectively.

Persimmon (PSN.L) slipped 1.8% after JP Morgan downgraded the homebuilder's rating to "neutral" from "overweight".

The broader homebuilders index (.FTNMX402020) lost 1.4% after JP Morgan lowered its price target on several homebuilders' stocks including Taylor Wimpey (TW.L), Crest Nicholson Holdings (CRST.L) and Vistry Group (VTYV.L).

Heavyweight energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) rose 0.3% tracking higher crude prices.

Industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) slipped 0.5% tracking early losses in most base metal prices.

Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) slipped 1.6% after Britain's second-largest supermarket group reported quarterly results.

