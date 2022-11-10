U.S. to allow some Russian energy-related transactions until next May
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United States will allow some energy-related transactions with several Russian entities including Sberbank (SBER.MM), VTB Bank (VTBR.MM) and Alfa-Bank to continue through May 14, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.
Treasury said in a notice on its website that it was extending a general license that was set to expire next month. Russia's central bank is also on the list of entities.
The move comes weeks before the Group of Seven's Dec. 5 price cap on Russian oil is set to take effect.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- Rates & BondsCanada's PSP fund to double issuance of long-term green bonds
Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) aims to more than double the C$1 billion ($749 million) value of sustainable bond issuance by 2026, an official at the pension fund told Reuters on Thursday.