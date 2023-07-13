US SEC sues Celsius Network and its founder

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network and its founder and former CEO, Alex Mashinsky, according to a court filing on Thursday.

Mashinsky was also arrested on Thursday morning following a probe into the company's collapse, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the case.

The lawsuit adds to a series of challenges for Celsius Network, which earlier this year was also sued by New York's attorney general.

The crypto industry has been on shaky ground after the SEC's lawsuits against major crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase Global (COIN.O) last month raised risks of further regulatory challenges for the sector.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

