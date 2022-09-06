ADT secures $1.5 bln investment from State Farm, Google -WSJ

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Home security company ADT Inc (ADT.N) has secured more than $1.5 billion in investments from State Farm and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of ADT jumped nearly 18% in premarket trading.

ADT, Alphabet and State Farm did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

