ADT secures $1.5 bln investment from State Farm, Google -WSJ
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Home security company ADT Inc (ADT.N) has secured more than $1.5 billion in investments from State Farm and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of ADT jumped nearly 18% in premarket trading.
ADT, Alphabet and State Farm did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
