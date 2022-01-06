Skip to main content
Aeromexico passenger traffic reaches highest post-pandemic level

An Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX 9, part of the new airplanes incorporated to its fleet, is pictured at the Benito Juarez International airport, in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic at Grupo Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX) in December reached its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican airline said on Thursday.

Aeromexico transported 1.74 million passengers last month, or 98.9% of the 1.76 million people it moved in December 2019, the company said in a statement.

Aeromexico's total offer, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASKs), was equivalent to 82.6% of the capacity of December 2019, the company said.

Domestic capacity was up 13.6% from December 2019, while international capacity was 70.7% of that month.

Aeromexico filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States last year, and in December unveiled details of a tender offer as it restructured that valued the shares near zero, sparking a sell-off in the stock. read more

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Nick Zieminski

