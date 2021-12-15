Anchorage Capital to close $7.4 bln flagship hedge fund - WSJ

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group is closing its flagship fund after 18 years and returning the $7.4 billion it manages to clients, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Anchorage didn't give a date by which clients would receive all of their money back from the fund, according to the report.

The company said it would focus on its structured-credit and private-equity-style funds, WSJ reported.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

