Argentina inflation eases with IMF deal talks in focus

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentine inflation cooled to 2.5% in November, the country's official statistics agency said on Tuesday, well below analyst forecasts, a potential salve to the government which is locked in talks with the International Monetary Fund over a new deal.

The annual rate remained at 51.2%, the INDEC statistics agency said, while accumulated inflation was 45.4% in the first 11 months of the year.

Analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the data release had forecast a rise of between 2.5% and 3.5% for the month, with price rises being driven by food and beverage costs. The median projection was 3.1%.

The news comes as Argentina, which has battled spiraling prices for years, takes aim at inflation that is also hurting countries around the region and worldwide. The high rate hurts wages and savings, and saps economic growth.

"The main problem faced in 2021 has been inflationary dynamics and it is a central aim of economic policy to attack this inflationary phenomenon," Economy Minister Martin Guzmán told lawmakers on Monday while discussing the 2022 budget.

The grains-producing country is seeking a new IMF program to roll over some $45 billion in payments it cannot make. Its economic plans - including how to rein in inflation - are a key factor in striking an agreement.

Consulting firm Libertad y Progreso, which had predicted a 3.2% rise in the month, pointed out that the decline versus October's 3.5% monthly increase still put the country on track to end the year with inflation of around 50%.

"That's a worrying number not only because it's so high, but also because of the fact that in 2021 most of the regulated prices were frozen: gasoline, utility rates, multiple price freeze programs and the exchange rate," it said.

"Now comes the stage of relative prices corrections."

