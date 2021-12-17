Argentinian lawmakers reject government budget in blow to IMF deal talks

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's lower Chamber of Deputies rejected on Friday the government's 2022 budget bill, throwing the country's economic plan into disarray and creating a potential jam for talks with the International Monetary Fund over a new $45 billion program.

After a lengthy and at times heated debate, 132 deputies rejected the budget bill, with 121 in favor and one abstention, a major blow for the already weakened government of center-left Peronist President Alberto Fernández.

Fernández will now have to decide whether to extend the 2021 budget by decree or try to push through a new budget, creating uncertainty as the country negotiates the final stages of a deal with the IMF, in which clarity over its economic plans are key.

"Unfortunately there is no budget," said Hugo Yasky, a deputy lawmaker for the ruling party.

"There was no will to make it possible for Argentina to have a budget in a very tough situation, amid the pandemic, trying to overcome the economic crisis left by the previous government. With the IMF waiting for a signal, this is not the best."

The conservative opposition, which won big advances in midterm legislative elections last month, argued that the macroeconomic targets contained in the bill were not credible.

"They do not have a budget because the government never brought a budget, it brought a drawing," said opposition deputy Mario Negri.

According to the bill, the government had estimated an inflation rate of 33% in 2022 against just over 50% currently, an economic growth rate of 4%, and a primary fiscal deficit of 3.3% of GDP versus 6.5% in 2020.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Jan Harvey

