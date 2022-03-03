Beauty tech firm Perfect to go public in U.S. via $1 bln SPAC deal

March 3 (Reuters) - Perfect Corp has agreed to go public in the United States by merging with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that values the Asian beauty software firm at $1.02 billion.

The deal with Provident Acquisition Corp (PAQC.O) announced on Thursday will include a private investment in public equity (PIPE) of $50 million and a forward purchase agreement of $55 million. Perfect will get proceeds of $335 million from the merger.

The SPAC, backed by Southeast Asian technology-focused fund Provident Group, raised $230 million in its initial public offering in January last year.

The Provident Group fund has also invested in Indonesian digital payment platform GoPay and online travel agency Traveloka. Through a joint venture with China's JD.com, the fund also co-founded Indonesian e-commerce firm JD.id.

SPACs use proceeds from an initial public offering to merge with a private company and take it public.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.