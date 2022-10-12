Bank of America CEO says U.S. consumers still in good financial health















NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said U.S. consumers are still in good financial health.

"Right now, they're in very good shape," Moynihan told attendees at an Institute of International Finance conference in Washington.

He cited high savings rates, strong credit quality, and a 10% increase in consumer spending so far in October.

Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Saeed Azhar Editing by Chris Reese











