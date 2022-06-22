Bank of Canada says high May inflation 'keeping us up at night'

OTTAWA, June 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers said on Wednesday that inflation in Canada was too high and had not yet peaked, adding "it's keeping us up at night".

Rogers told a conference organised by the Globe and Mail newspaper that inflation in May, which hit a near 40-year high of 7.7%, was not entirely unexpected.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon

