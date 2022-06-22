1 minute read
Bank of Canada says high May inflation 'keeping us up at night'
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
OTTAWA, June 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers said on Wednesday that inflation in Canada was too high and had not yet peaked, adding "it's keeping us up at night".
Rogers told a conference organised by the Globe and Mail newspaper that inflation in May, which hit a near 40-year high of 7.7%, was not entirely unexpected.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.