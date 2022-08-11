1 minute read
Barings to buy Australian private equity real estate firm Altis
HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Barings has signed a share sale agreement to acquire 100% of Altis Property Partners, an Australian private equity real estate firm, Barings announced on Thursday without disclosing the deal price.
The acquisition, expected to complete on Sept. 1, will add A$6.079 billion ($4.30 billion) in asset under management to Barings' $48.9 billion real estate portfolio, the statement said.
($1 = 1.4132 Australian dollars)
Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
