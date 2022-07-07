1 minute read
Berkshire Hathaway buys additional 12 million shares of Occidental
July 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) bought another 12 million shares of oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N), days after it purchased 9.9 million shares, according to a regulatory filing.
Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
