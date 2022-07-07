Berkshire Hathaway buys additional 12 million shares of Occidental

Equipment used to process carbon dioxide, crude oil and water is seen at an Occidental Petroleum Corp enhanced oil recovery project in Hobbs, New Mexico, U.S. on May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder

July 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) bought another 12 million shares of oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N), days after it purchased 9.9 million shares, according to a regulatory filing.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

