Biden considers Raskin as top Fed banking regulator - WSJ

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is considering Sarah Bloom Raskin for a top role at the Federal Reserve as part of a slate of three nominees for central bank board seats, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Raskin, a former Fed governor and former Treasury Department official, is being considered for the role of vice chairwoman of supervision at the central bank, the report said.

Lisa Cook, a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University, and Philip Jefferson, a professor and administrator at Davidson College in North Carolina, are also being considered for other Fed board seats that will soon be vacant, the report added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Raskin, Cook and Jefferson couldn't be reached for comment.

Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

