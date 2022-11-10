Biden: consumer price data shows progress on curbing inflation















WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the latest consumer price index report shows a much-needed break in inflation ahead of the holidays, although more work was needed to further curb inflation.

"I will work with anyone – Democrat or Republican – on ideas to provide more breathing room to middle-class and working families," Biden said in a statement after the Labor Department reported that U.S consumer prices increased 0.4% in October, less than expected.

Reporting By Paul Grant; editing by Susan Heavey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.