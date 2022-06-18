Biden deciding on China tariffs, says he will speak with Xi soon

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media as he arrives in Newcastle, Delaware, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware, June 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Saturday he was in the process of making up his mind on easing U.S. tariffs on China and planned to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.

