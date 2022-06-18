1 minute read
Biden deciding on China tariffs, says he will speak with Xi soon
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware, June 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Saturday he was in the process of making up his mind on easing U.S. tariffs on China and planned to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nandita Bose in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Daniel Wallis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.