Biden expects more modest hiring after 'excellent' jobs report

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he expects to see more moderation in hiring in the coming months after an "excellent" jobs report from May.

But Biden said Americans can tackle the "real" problem of inflation from a position of strength and that they should feel confident about the economy.

