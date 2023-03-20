Biden has confidence in Fed Chair Powell -White House

U.S. President Biden meets with
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to talk about the economy in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden maintains confidence in Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the White House said on Monday, amid criticism about the multiple rate increases the Fed has approved in recent months and its handling of the banking crisis.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that Powell has failed and should not be in his job.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next