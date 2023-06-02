Biden lauds U.S. job growth, says debt ceiling bill to also boost economy















WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said the bipartisan debt ceiling bill is expected to further boost the nation's economic outlook after data released earlier on Friday showed higher U.S. employment for May.

"I look forward to signing the bipartisan budget agreement into law," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











