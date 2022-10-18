Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales and spark U.S. production















WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will continue to sell barrels out of the nation's emergency reserves through December and lay out a plan on Wednesday to refill the storage at lower than current prices in a bid to help fill the current supply gap and push oil companies to produce more down the road, a senior administration official said.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler











