Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales and spark U.S. production

By
and
U.S. President Joe Biden calls for a federal gas tax holiday as he speaks about gas prices during remarks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will continue to sell barrels out of the nation's emergency reserves through December and lay out a plan on Wednesday to refill the storage at lower than current prices in a bid to help fill the current supply gap and push oil companies to produce more down the road, a senior administration official said.

