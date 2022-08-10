Biden says inflation may be easing but people are 'still hurting'

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs documents endorsing Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that inflation is showing signs of moderating but that more work is needed to make consumers' lives easier.

"We're seeing some signs that inflation may be beginning to moderate," Biden said after a report showing that consumer prices stayed the same in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline. "People were still hurting, but zero inflation." read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.