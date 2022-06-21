Biden says U.S. gas tax holiday would have no major impact on highway funds

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about U.S. vaccination progress following a visit to a District of Columbia Department of Health (DC Health) coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic, during remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said a potential suspension of the federal gasoline tax would have some, but not significant, impact on highway funds.

Biden said he would decide by the end of the week on whether to ask Congress to suspend the tax to help with high gas prices. The revenue from the gas tax is used to help fund highway and other transportation projects.

