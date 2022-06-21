1 minute read
Biden says U.S. gas tax holiday would have no major impact on highway funds
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said a potential suspension of the federal gasoline tax would have some, but not significant, impact on highway funds.
Biden said he would decide by the end of the week on whether to ask Congress to suspend the tax to help with high gas prices. The revenue from the gas tax is used to help fund highway and other transportation projects.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.