Biopharma company Alvotech to go public in $2.25 bln SPAC deal

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical company Alvotech Holdings SA said on Tuesday it plans to list in New York by merging with blank-check company Oaktree Acquisition Corp II (OACB.N), backed by Oaktree Capital Management, in a deal that values the combined company at around $2.25 billion.

The Iceland-based company will receive gross proceeds of $450 million from the deal, including $150 million from a private placement in public equity (PIPE) backed by Temasek, CVC Capital Partners and funds managed by Suvretta Capital among others.

Oaktree Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), raised $225 million through an initial public offering (IPO) in September last year.

SPACs are listed shell companies that merge with a private entity at a later date to take it public by sidestepping a traditional IPO.

Alvotech is focused on the development and manufacturing of biosimilar medicines, which are biological products similar to or without any clinically meaningful difference with an existing product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.