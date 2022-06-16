Bitcoin falls 7.03% to $20,969.32

Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency Bitcoin plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 16 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 7.03% to $20,969.32 at 20:04 GMT on Thursday, losing $1,585.95 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was down 56.5% from this year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 10.71% to $1,104.76 on Thursday, losing $132.47 from its previous close.

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

