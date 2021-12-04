Bitcoin falls 9.2% to $48,782

A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 9.29% to $48,752.15 at 22:01 GMT on Saturday, losing $4,991.54 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 29.3% from the year's high of $69,000 on November 10.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 3.61% to $4,070.52 on Saturday, losing $152.28 from its previous close.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.