Bitcoin gains over 5% to $31,441.76

A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 6 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.2% to $31,441.76 at 2000 GMT on Monday, adding $1,552.78 to its previous close.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 34.8% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 3.17% to $1,862.14 on Monday, adding $57.16 to its previous close.

Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

