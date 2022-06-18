Bitcoin last down 7.4% at $18,915

Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin plunge into water in this illustration taken, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 18 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 7.46% to $18,915.29 at 15:59 GMT on Saturday, losing $1,525.41 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 60.8% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 8.84 % to $988.52 on Saturday, losing $95.9 from its previous close.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.