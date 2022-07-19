Bitcoin rises 5.11% to $23,564.93

A neon logo of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen at the Crypstation cafe, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina May 5, 2022. Picture taken May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

July 19 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.11% to $23,564.93 at 22:05 GMT on Tuesday, adding $1,145.77 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 33.9% from the year's low of $17,592.78 on June 18.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 0.33% to $1,575.88 on Tuesday, losing $5.27 from its previous close.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru

