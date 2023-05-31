BlackRock's CEO says inflation remains sticky, expects more rate hikes

Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, at the NYSE in New York
Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, speaks during an interview with CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Laurence Fink said on Wednesday that inflation remains sticky and the Federal Reserve may need to hike rates further to contain price pressures.

Speaking at a Deutsche Bank financial services conference, Fink said a U.S. recession, if it occurs, would likely be modest.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Tom Sims; Editing by Chris Reese

