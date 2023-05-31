BlackRock's CEO says inflation remains sticky, expects more rate hikes















NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Laurence Fink said on Wednesday that inflation remains sticky and the Federal Reserve may need to hike rates further to contain price pressures.

Speaking at a Deutsche Bank financial services conference, Fink said a U.S. recession, if it occurs, would likely be modest.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Tom Sims; Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.