Blackstone's real estate fund for wealthy prompts SEC queries - Bloomberg News















Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reached out to Blackstone Inc (BX.N) following an increase in investors pulling money from its real estate fund, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, the asset manager limited withdrawals from the $68-billion Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust after receiving too many redemption requests.

The regulator is trying to understand the market impact and circumstances of the events, according to the report, which added that the inquiries aren't any indication that the firm is under investigation or committed any wrongdoing.

Blackstone and the SEC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.