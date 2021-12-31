BofA allows remote work in early January - source

A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is encouraging employees to work remotely in the first week of January, according to a person familiar with the matter, as a spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States force Wall Street banks to postpone return-to-office plans.

Bank of America, which has pushed employees to get fully vaccinated, will host on-site vaccine booster clinics for its staff across the country, the source said.

In recent weeks, most large banks have been forced to pause their return to office plans due to the rapid surge in cases from the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Citigroup (C.N)pushed employees to work from home from January.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has asked employees and visitors to its U.S. offices to get COVID-19 booster shots, starting February. https://reut.rs/3FMZ3ni

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.